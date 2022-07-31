(BREAKING): Gov Umahi wins Ebonyi South Senatorial APC rerun primaries

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ebonyi South zone rerun primaries after scoring 250 votes to beat his closest rival Augustine Chukwu Umahi who got 10 votes.

Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo Kayode declared this at Afikpo North Local Government Area headquarters, venue of the primaries.

His words: “Total number of voters 285, total number accredited 275; total votes cast 275. Valid votes 268, invalid votes 7.

“Augustine Chukwu Umahi scored 10 votes, Mrs Ann Nwanyibuife Ago-Eze scored zero vote, David Nweze Umahi scored 250 votes, Mrs Miriam Ezenwanyi scored three votes, Chukwu Elizabeth Nwakaego scored five votes.

“Based on the power impose on me by the All Progressive Congress APC National Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, I Emmanuel Adebayo Kayode hereby declare David Nweze Umahi winner of the primaries having scored 250 votes.”

The election was conducted by a five-man electoral committee chaired by Prof Emmanuel Adebayor Kayode.

According to Prof. Kayode, the election expected to be contested by five cleared aspirants was later contested by four aspirants as Mrs Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze boycotted the election.

Others were present at the election venue including Austin Chukwu Umahi, David Umahi, Mrs Ibiam Margret Ezenwanyi and Mrs Chiko Elizabeth Nwakaego.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Governor Umahi thanked the entire people of Ebonyi South for electing him as their senatorial candidate for the 2023 general election.

He then assured them that the ticket will create room for better things ahead.





“I want to thank the entire people of Ebonyi State. This ticket is very a strong ticket which many are leaning on and that is why someone is working with PDP to distract us.

“I want to assure you all that this ticket, even the devil knows it goes beyond Senator and David has never lost a battle,” he said

However, the election witnessed the presence of prominent stakeholders of the state and heavy security including the members of the state executive council.

Recall that APC had on May 28, conducted the senatorial primaries that produces Chief Austin Umahi as the Senatorial candidate. However, Austin later stepped down for his elder brother Governor David Umahi after he lost out in the APC presidential primaries.