17 teenagers emerge at TeensThink 2nd annual national essay competition

17 teenagers have been selected winners of the second edition of the TeensThink national essay competition.

The leadership and educational platform, TeensThink, announced the 17 outstanding teenagers at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of the competition, held at the prestigious Raddison Blu in Lagos, after an intense and objective evaluation process by a team of objective independent jurors.

The ceremony, which had in attendance, government dignitaries, young entrepreneurs, authors and school administrators, saw winners take home prizes ranging from cash, laptops, educational games, books and merchandise products from diverse sponsors.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the TeensThink initiative, Kehinde Olesin, said she was excited about the significant growth recorded by the platform since its inception.

She described the winners as worthy ambassadors of their respective families, schools and states. According to her, the vision of TeensThink is to prepare outstanding teens for remarkable success in learning and character. “The second edition of TeensThink gives us so much confidence in the massive potential of the Teens as showcased by the huge number of entries we received across several states of the country, we are also grateful for the partnership from brands, school administrators, and government representatives for the success of yet another edition,” Olesin said.

“At TeensThink we are committed to empowering teenagers to reach their full potential, equipping them with relevant life skills for success as they approach adulthood, we are also enhancing career and college preparation for these young leaders,” Olesin added.

Oyedele Precious of Federal University of Abeokuta International School Abeokuta, emerged the overall winner of the Competition while Adereti Oluwadarasimi and Michael Ajibua Semilore of Unique Mind School Ile Ife,Osun State and Dansol School, Lagos State came first and second runners up respectively. Fourteen other teens on the Finalists’ list and 10 more on the Merit list were awarded cash prizes as consolation.

Educational Consultant and CEO iRead Network, Funmi Ilori, urged the students to continue to thrive in good morals and academic excellence, while describing them as future leaders that have the potential of becoming exceptional nation builders.

Chief Juror of the competition and Convener Supportive Discipline for Dignity group, Mr Akin Benjamin, expressed his satisfaction at the quality of entries and performance from the winners, “The quality of entries we received in this second is heartwarming, The winners are deserving of all the recognition and accolades and should be celebrated,” he said.

TeensThink (TT), an initiative of MarchMedia, a fast-paced communications agency based in Lagos Nigeria, is a leadership, educative, and interactive platform geared towards building outstanding leaders digitally oriented with great marketable and communication skills.

