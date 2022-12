Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Bavarian-born theologian whose conservative Roman Catholicism earned him the nickname “God’s Rottweiler” died this Saturday at 95 years of age. He was the longest-living pope, having surpassed Pope Leo XIII in September 2020.

Pope Benedict passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” the Vatican said in a statement early Saturday. No cause of death was provided.

Details shortly….