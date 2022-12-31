Just in: Adeleke terminates Osun’s health insurance, suspends PHC board heads

Governor of Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke has suspended Dr. Niyi Oginni, Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency, and Dr. Adebukola Olujide, Chairman of the Primary Health Care Development Board.

The governor also ordered an investigation into the Public Procurement Agency, generally known as the Due Process Office, to find out how much of a role it had in the last four years’ contract fraud and non-remittance of tender money to the state treasury.

This was said in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Saturday and signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke also instructed the Public Procurement Agency and other pertinent government agencies, according to the statement, to start the process right away to recover all unpaid tender fees on contract awards and Memorandums of Understanding to which the state has been a party in the previous four years.

The statement continued, in part, “The suspension of the two chief executive officers was in response to the interim report of the Committee on Contracts and MOU, which indicted the two agency chiefs of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources, and serial violations of agency and public service regulations and laws.

“The Committee in its recommendation had unearthed the unethical practices of the suspended heads of the OSHIA and the Primary Health Care Board as manifested in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of the actual tender fee collected from contractors, contracts without value for money like the PHCs, deliberate splitting of contracts.

“The Committee further found out that the suspended OHIS boss gave contracts to the tune of several millions of naira to his daughter and his private hospital in the agency he is heading, while the acting Career Head in the Primary Health Care lied on oath when she falsely denied knowledge of all contracts of infrastructures and supplies in the PHCs, resorting to bulk-passing and blame trading.”