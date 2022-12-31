Entertainers, celebrities who died in 2022

The year 2022, to many, is filled with ups and downs and also memorable moments to ponder on. In the entertainment industry, many major stakeholders achieved great feats; breaking streaming and box office records. Sadly, despite this great news, the year also dealt heavy blows, occasioned by the death of some of its great players. KANGMWA GOFWEN put together a list of some prominent actors, musicians, movie producers, comedians, who died during the year.

Ada Ameh: Ada was a veteran Nollywood actress. She died on July 17, at the NNPC hospital in Warri, Delta State after battling with depression. Popularly known as ‘Emu’ in the popular family series, ‘The Johnsons’, she lost her daughter, among several other family members, a situation she described as very difficult to live with. She was 48.

Biyi Bandele: Bandele was a playwright, novelist and director who died on August 17. He was the director of the award-winning movie, ‘Half a Yellow Sun’ and a co-director of a recent Nigerian series ‘Blood Sisters’. He also directed the Netflix original movie, ‘Eleshin Oba’ currently enjoying rave reviews. Bandele’s death was another major blow to the entertainment industry which sent shockwaves and rattled Nollywood.

Patrick Fakoya (Rico Swavey): Rico Swavey was a former Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemate. He died on October 13 as a result of internal injuries sustained in an auto crash. Fondly remembered for his cooking skills and his role as a peace-maker during the reality series, Rico passing shocked many youths who felt that his death could have been avoidable but for the worsening medical emergency response time in Nigeria.

Yinka Ogundaisi: Veteran actor Ogundaisi died on June 15 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. Yinka Ogundaisi, who starred in ‘The Village Headmaster’ in 1958, died after battling a prolonged illness.Before his death, Ogundaisi suffered from leg paralysis and asked for financial assistance to undergo surgery. However, the target fund could not be met. Helater developed problems as a result of back pains, which he was said to have battled with for several years.

Ogundaisi was a cinema, television, and radio actor, writer, and director. After the late DuroLadipo, he was the second actor to play the iconic ‘Sango’ in the film ‘Oba Koso’. He was recognised for reviving and repackaging ‘Feyikogbon,’ the longest-running Yoruba TV show. Also, he wrote ‘The Charmed Lock’, a crime fiction thriller based on African hypnotism

Osinachi Nwachukwu: Osinachi was a gospel artiste. She died on April 8, in Abuja at an undisclosed hospital. Her husband is standing trial for his alleged role in her death. Two employees of the late gospel singer, had reportedly told a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja that her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, verbally and physically abused her. Initial reports said the 42-year old music star had been sick with throat cancer, but her family denied it. Many Nigerians, especially Christians, reacted with sorrow and anger to the news of her death. She was 42 years old.

Lari Williams: Lari died on February 27, after a brief illness. He was the founding National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Sammie Okposo: Sammie was a popular gospel singer famous for his hit song ‘Weluwelu’. He died on November 25, in his sleep, according to his family. A gospel ‘General’, Okposo will be remembered for his boisterous nature and signature praise ministrations.

Sola Onayiga: Onayiga was a veteran Nollywood actress who was popular for her role ‘Ireti’ in Fuji House of Commotion, a family drama in the early 2000s. She died July 18.





Romanus Amuta: Known as Natty in an old soap popular in the 80s ‘New Masquerade’, he died on February 9, at the age of 79 after a protracted illness.

Owomoyela Tobi Lawrence: Tobi, popularly known as Peteru, was a comedian, MC, skit maker, actor and dancer who became very popular in the South-West for his split comedy roles as ‘Alfa Peteru’. He championed club comedy in Ibadan and became a mentor for budding comedians out of Oyo State. The 35-year-old Peteru breathed his last at a hospital in Ibadan on December 22, after a protracted battle with colon cancer. His last major public appearance was at his father’s burial on November 11.

John Adewuyi (Tafa Oloyede): Popularly known as Tafa Oloyede was a Yoruba actor. He died on February 1, in Osogbo, at age 69.

Takar Veronica: The upcoming actress was found dead on March 23 in a hotel room in Benue days after celebrating her birthday.

Shade Akintola: Popularly known as OluweriMagbojo was a Yoruba actress. She died on March 1, in the United Kingdom. She was 59 years old.

Kunle Mac-Adetokunbo (DejoTunfulu): The prominent Yoruba comic actor, producer and writer died on April 1, at the age of 49. He will be remembered for his comic roles in many Yoruba movies.