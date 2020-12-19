JUST IN: APC sweeps Gombe LGAs election

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has won 11 LGA chairmanship seats contested for in the election held this Saturday.
The announcement was made by the Chairman of Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), Saidu Shehu Awak while declaring results of the election on Saturday evening.
The GOSIEC Chairman said that all the candidates of the APC were duly returned as elected after the voting were concluded and results collated at the various local government areas across the state.
The ruling APC won all the 11 chairmanship seats and councillors in all the 114 wards in the state.
It will be recalled that the local government council election was held in the state to elect leaders at the grassroots level which is more closer to the people.
