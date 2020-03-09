BREAKING: Former Daily Times Editor, Areoye Oyebola is dead

A former Editor of Daily Times and chairman Board Publications, Chief Areoye Oyeboda, is dead
Oyebola, a renowned author and publisher died on Monday morning at the age of 84 in his private residence at Oluyole Estate Ibadan.
A family source confirmed this to Tribune Online.
Details later…
