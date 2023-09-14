Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola as the Aseyin of Iseyin.

The governor gave the approval in a memo signed on Thursday in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by subsections 1 and 2 of the Chiefs’ Law, Cap. 28, Volume I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Olusegun Olayiwola, the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

The statement added that the governor congratulated the new Aseyin-Elect, praying that his tenure will usher in greater developments for Iseyin.

It is recalled that the governor is due to receive former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the state, on Friday, to commission the 34.85 kilometres Oyo-Iseyin Road and the newly-constructed LAUTECH College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin.

