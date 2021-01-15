BREAKING: Former Bauchi lawmaker, Abdulmumuni Ningi, kidnapped

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping of a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumuni Ningi who represented Ningi Constituency in the last Assembly.

The confirmation of the kidnap was made by the Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili while speaking to Nigerian Tribune via telephone on Friday morning.

Ahmed Wakili said that, “Yes, a former member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Ningi Constituency was kidnapped on Thursday at about 8 pm within Bauchi metropolis.”

He further narrated that, “information has it that he was trailed by his abductors who were said to be four in number in a gold colour car with which they trailed him from where he was coming from to his house around the BSADP area at Isa Yuguda Guest House.”

According to the PPRO, the kidnappers who were said to have guns, seized their victim and drove away with him in the car they brought saying, “as of this morning (Friday) that I am talking to you, they have not called yet, but our intelligence men are working to get to the root of the situation.”

He, however, advised the public to be security conscious, be vigilant and take note of vehicles and motorcycles that may be trailing them while driving.

