(BREAKING): Fire outbreak on Broad Street Lagos

A fire outbreak has been reported at a building located at 118 Broad Street, CMS, in Lagos.

According to a statement by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the agency responded to the incident which was relayed to LASEMA through its toll-free 112 emergency number on Tuesday morning.

“On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a room in a warehouse where shoes are stored was gutted by fire.

“The fire ignited as a result of a power surge when electricity was restored.

“Fortunately there was no casualty in the incident. The agency’s response team alongside LRU fire, Lagos State fire service and Federal fire service are responders at the scene of the incident working together to put out the fire. Operation ongoing,” the statement added.