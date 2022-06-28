FG praises ILO for its support to Nigeria on labour administration

The Federal Government has commended the International Labour Organization (ILO) for its continued support to Nigeria in labour administration.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Kachollom S. Daju, gave the commendation in Abuja at a meeting between the ILO Country Director, Ms Vanessa Phala, her team and the management of the Ministry.

She noted that over the years, the ILO had lent support to Nigeria in the review of the National Labour Bill, the resuscitation of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) and the processes towards the ratification of ILO Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment, 2019 and ILO Convention 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health, 2006.

According to her, other areas ilo had supported nigeria include campaign and advocacy to combat child labour, and training on report writing skill on ratified and unratified conventions and recommendations.

Daju, however, called for the continued support of ILO, especially in the area of Nigeria’s medium term national development plan.

Earlier, the ILO Country Director, Ms Vanessa Phala, stated that the meeting was to interface with the Ministry on joint projects and areas of mutual interest.

She added that the meeting would afford the parties the opportunity to review their respective activities and progress.

