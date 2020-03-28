No fewer than 100 residential buildings, school, churches were destroyed by an explosion suspected to be bomb blast in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday morning

The blast which occurred in the early hours of Saturday cut off the ever-busy Akure /Owo road while many people were said to be injured.

The explosion which happened less than a kilometre to Akure Airport, affected many residents of Eleyowo community, destroying completely a church and a school in the area.

Many people who lived within the church premises were said to be injured while some were rescued by the people of the community. The school with boarding facilities was destroyed beyond repair with roofs of all the buildings blown off.

The spot at which the bomb or blast happened cut off the road, hindering vehicular movement.

Details later………

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

By and read digital replicas of your tribune tittles by subscribing through: E-VENDING

COVID-19: Lagos To Feed 200,000 Households For 14 Days

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will feed no fewer than 200,000 households following the COVID 19 hardship in the state. This decision came amidst concerns over the economic and social crises that may dog a lockdown of states by their governments... Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos Moving In Direction Of Total Shutdown Soon ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said he would not hesitate to shut down the state totally soon if cases of people testing positive continue in the state. Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in a live broadcast at the State House, Marina, while giving an update of the disease, saying so far, Lagos had… Read full story

Family, Police Hardly Believe Sexual Assault Victims

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in May 2018, two sisters, six and eight years old, were sexual assaulted by a man in their community in Plateau State. Though the man was arrested and the sisters received help, the sisters are still struggling to get justice, and their lives would probably not… Read full story