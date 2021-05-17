BREAKING: EFCC arrests former Kwara governor, Ahmed

By
Abdulfatai Ahmed, KWASU
Abdulfatai Ahmed, Former governor of Kwara State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

The EFCC said the arrest is connected to Ahmed’s alleged diversion of N9 billion from the coffers of the Kwara State government between 2001 and 2019.

 

