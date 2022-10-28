Yusuf assumes office as new Kogi CP , promises effective synergy, adequate security

The new Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Adeshina Yusuf on Friday resumed at the State Police Command headquarters, Lokoja.

He is the 37th Commissioner of Police. He succeeded CP Edward Egbuka who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police and deployed to zone 14, Katsina.

The CP was received by other senior officers and ushered into his office where he held an interactive session with them.

Speaking to Newsmen shortly after, CP Hakeem Yusuf promised to strengthen community engagement, effective synergy with sister security outfits in order to ensure adequate security in Kogi state.

“You are all aware that the 2023 election is around the corner and lots of political activities are on in the country as a whole, I want to call the people to cooperate with us to provide effective policing.”

He warned against thuggery and crimes in general adding that “those with criminal intents should stay away as a new sheriff is in town.”

