(BREAKING): Court convicts Labour Party Campaign Organisation DG, Doyin Okupe, for money laundering

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court has convicted the Director General of the Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr Doyin Okupe, for money laundering.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.
In a judgment on Monday, Justice Ojukwu found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act, for accepting cash payments without going through the financial institution, in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act.
