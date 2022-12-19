Gombe Gov promises better days ahead for people of Kwami

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has promised that better days are ahead for the people of Kwami as his administration will construct the most sort for Kwami-Malam-Sidi Road as well as address the perennial water scarcity in the area.

The Governor also said that his administration will continue to take measures that will improve the lots of the people and provide opportunities that will engender human capital development for sustainable growth of Gombe State.

The Governor gave the assurance during a campaign rally in the Kwami West axis of the Kwami local government area of the state when the APC campaign train traversed through the 4 wards of the western flank of the LGA where it was greeted by a mammoth crowd of jubilant supporters from nooks and crannies of the area.

The campaign team held rallies in Bojude, Gadam, Komfulata, and Kwami Wards and also visited Dirri and followed the historic 42 km road Bojude-Gombe Road under construction which links more than 10 communities in western Kwami Local Government costing about N8 billion.

Inuwa Yahaya cited the 1000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park project being undertaken by his administration and the recently commissioned Kolmani Integrated project as part of measures put in place to absorb the teeming youths of Gombe State and bring economic prosperity to the people.

According to him, “Our resolve is for our people to live a well-secured life with prosperous economy and social security. We shall continue to bring development to the doorsteps of the common man”.

Speaking at Bojude, the Governor said that he is confident that APC will have a sweeping victory come 2023 because of the trust people have in the party saying that “We made promises in 2019 and you are all witnesses that we have fulfilled our promises.”

The Governor recounted some of the development projects his administration executed in the area including the construction of Jarkwami-Wuro Burno-Tsangayari-Malari-Garin Alkali-Jarkwami-Daniya Road, the ongoing construction of Bojude-Dirri Road of about 10km, construction of 42km Tappii-Kalajanga-Alagarno-Dinawa-Damba Barde-Abuja Bula-Girgam-Shongo Sarkin Yaki-Gombe Road, establishment/ rehabilitation of healthcare facilities in every ward, constructions of schools among others.

He also promised more development projects in the area when reelected in 2023 because according to him, “Development is a continuous process; we will construct more drainages and take other measures to prevent flooding, construct more roads and bring more development projects.”

The Governor also visited Dirri to inspect the ongoing construction of a 10km road that links the village with Bojude, assuring speedy completion of the project for the benefit of the community.

At Gadam Ward, Governor Inuwa expressed confidence that APC will have a sweeping victory in the area courtesy of the achievements of his administration, promising to consolidate on the first term records.

The Governor promised to construct the road linking Kwami with Malam-Sidi, the headquarters of the LGA to reduce administrative challenges and bring economic and social prosperity to the people of the LGA.

Inuwa Yahaya also inspected the ongoing construction of the 42km road that links several villages up to Abuja-Bula.

At Komfulata, the Governor said that “our intention is for our people to live a well-secured life with a prosperous economy and social security”, promising to continue bringing development to the area.”





At Kwami ward, Governor Inuwa vowed to put an end to the lingering water scarcity in Kwami, Gadam, and Bojude.

He stressed that “One of the serious problems retarding the development of this area is the age-long water scarcity. We shall by God’s grace extent the Gombe Regional Water Supply Scheme to Gadam, Kwami and Bojude”.

The Director General of the APC Campaign Council in Gombe State, Barrister Zubair Muhammad Umar, and the Gombe State Coordinator Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, Dr. Jamilu Isiyaka Gwamna called on people to shun the shenanigans of the opposition and vote for APC candidates at all levels, assuring the people of more dividends of democracy.

Those who blew the trumpet of support in the rallies and testified to Governor Inuwa’s superlative performance in Kwami LGA included: APC stalwart, Dr Bala Bello Tinka, Deputy Speaker Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Siddi Buba, Alh. Ali Jijji Gadam former chairman of Kwami LGA formally announced his defection along with hundreds of his supporters from the PDP to APC, Engr Muhammad Kabir, Chairman of GMC Board, Madakin Gadam, Abubakar Yerima who are all indigenes of Kwami LGA among others.

During the campaign tour, Governor Inuwa was conferred with the traditional titles of Garkuwan Bojude, Danburam Gadam, Wamban Tappi, and Sardaunan Kwami by the traditional heads of the respective communities.

At each of the wards visited, the campaign team received hundreds of defectors mainly from PDP and NNPP which included former SSAs, and LGA Party executives among others who pledged to support the governor’s second term bid with all their might.

