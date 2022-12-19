Lagos PDP felicitates Saraki at 60

Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has felicitated the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, as he celebrates his 60th birthday, describing him as a quintessential leader whose contributions to the development of the country showed his love towards her and evidence of the advancement of his family legacies.

The party said this on Monday in a release issued and signed by its spokesperson, Hon. Hakeem Amode, even as it further acknowledged Saraki’s contribution to the main opposition PDP, which it said remained “immense and of great emulation.”

PDP affirmed that it found the former Senate president, who is also a former governor of Kwara State “worthy to be celebrated,” noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s development not only showed his love towards the country but “evidence of the advancement of his family legacies which his family established from the time of Baba Oloye and a foundation that he has successfully built on and advanced for the upliftment of his people and the country in general.”

“As always, your contribution towards the enthronement of true democracy in Nigeria remains another great gift you can be given and we look forward to giving that to you as well in Lagos State.

“Therefore, as he clocks the age of sixty years, we the leadership of the PDP in Lagos State finds your landmark birthday worthy of celebration,” the party said.

The party leadership, while wishing Dr Saraki, the celebrant, a happy birthday and praying to God to grant him long life in good health and prosperity, further noted that as the PDP prepared to recover and rebuild Nigeria, the worthy gift would be to see the party “govern the country in 2023, saying that the Lagos State chapter was resolved to pursuing that.

“On behalf of the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in Lagos Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), the leadership of the party under the Chairmanship of Hon Phillip Aivoji, the executives, and members, we wish our Distinguished leader Dr Bukola Saraki a Happy Birthday and prosperous years ahead.

“We made bold to say that as we prepared to recover and rebuild our nation Nigeria, the worthy gift will be to see our party govern the country in 2023 and we are prepared in Lagos State to grant that in the next election,” PDP said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Lagos PDP felicitates Saraki at 60, describes him as a quintessential leader