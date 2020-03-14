BREAKING: Coronavirus: We are monitoring suspected case in Enugu ― NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said it is monitoring another suspected case of the novel coronavirus in Enugu, South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The agency in a post on its verified Twitter account early Sunday morning said the results of the case who is already in isolation will be ready on Monday.

The tweet reads: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow.”