BREAKING: Buhari to address Nigerians today over coronavirus lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation today at 7.00 p.m.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja advised television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

It will be the second time the president will be making such broadcast since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He is expected to give the way forward on the restrictions earlier imposed to curtail the spread of the virus.

The initial lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states expires today.