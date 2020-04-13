Ekiti Assembly members donate April salaries to fight against coronavirus

As part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Ekiti State, members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have pledged their April salary to support the state government.

The gesture of the lawmakers was in addition to their individual support of hand sanitizers, food items and cash gifts to their constituents.

According to a statement made available to Tribune Online in Ado-Ekiti on Monday by the chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Yemisi Ayokunle, the donation was part of the state legislative arm of government’s efforts to support the Executive to curtail the spread of the disease in Ekiti.

Ayokunle also expressed that the lawmakers would be, “readily available to lend our support in other areas, such as necessary legislation to fight the virus.”

She commended the State Government for the various stimulus packages which have been distributed to the people to ease the effect of the stay-at-home order.

She, however, appealed to residents to adhere strictly to the lockdown order by the State Government and “as well keep to the social distancing and regular hand wash exercise to stay free from the pandemic.”

