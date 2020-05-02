COVID-19: Kaduna health workers to get daily allowance, insurance

Kaduna State government has said it will pay daily allowance to frontline health workers and will provide them additional insurance coverage for death and disability.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, said the “government has also approved a monthly incentive of 10% of net pay for other health workers in public hospitals and primary health centres.”

According to Dr Baloni, high-risk staff to receive a compensation of N15,000 per day, while medium-risk staff will receive N10,000 per day and low-risk staff to receive N5,000 per day.

The statement also said that “the insurance package includes death benefit of N5m, disability benefit of N2.5m and COVID-19 infection cover of N100,000 daily for 10 days.

“This package has been enhanced from the initial set of benefits kindly donated by Leadway Assurance. Kaduna State Government is paying additional premiums to increase the assured sum for death and disability to the amounts stated above,’’ she said.

The commissioner further said that the occupational safety incentive takes effect from April 2020.

The commissioner said that the government acknowledges and commends its health workers for their dedication and professionalism in the efforts to contain and manage COVID-19.

Dr Baloni pointed out that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “has also paid personal tribute to the medical professionals from the Ministry of Health, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospitals who successfully treated him when he was infected with COVID-19.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Dokpesi, Daughter-In-Law, Six Other Family Members Test Positive

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his daughter-in-law along with six members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus. This is coming three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for the virus… Read full story

Kano And The Mad Woman Of Omu-Ijelu

Not long ago, the funny character, who presides over the affairs of Kano State as the governor, Umar Ganduje, raised the alarm that the Federal Government had literarily abandoned the state in its quest to combat the rampaging Coronavirus epidemic… Read full story

Lagos Discharges Polish, Filipino, 24 Nigerians After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 26 more patients have been discharged from isolation centres in the state having tested negative twice consecutively to coronavirus. He said those discharged included 14 males and 12 females, including two foreign nationals – a Polish and a Filipino… Read full story

WHO To Identify Animal Source Of COVID-19 ― Director-General

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), said the agency will work with relevant organisations to identify the animal source of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) based on Emergency Committee recommendations… Read full story

COVID-19: Workers Won’t Be Retrenched Without Following Due Process, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told workers that despite the expected downturn in the nation’s economy owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government will ensure that workers won’t be retrenched without due process. Seeking to allay the fears of workers for their jobs, which has heightened recently… Read full story

COVID-19: Osun Monarchs Want Govt To Explore Herbal Medicine

SOME traditional rulers in Osun State have charged their subjects to abide by all the precautionary measures announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), Federal Government and health experts in the state so as to stay safe against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Nigeria COVID-19 Survivor: ‘An Experience I Don’t Wish On Anyone’

It feels great to have survived COVID-19. If you see the data of people who have passed away due to the virus, they are alarming. I’m really grateful to be alive but also grateful for the experience as I am able to share with people that COVID-19 is not a hoax like many people may believe in Nigeria… Read full story

Our Fears Living Close To Isolation Centres —Residents •Why we can’t relocate you —Govt

Lagos, which has the highest number of patients with COVID-19 infection, understandably has the highest number of isolation centres, topping four as of the last count. While two have been in use and frequently in news, two new ones located at Landmark Exhibition Centre in Victoria Island and Gbagada Hospital are… Read full story