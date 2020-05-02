Pregnant woman dies of coronavirus at FMC, Abeokuta, another patient tests positive

A pregnant woman has died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State, of coronavirus.

The woman was said to have visited the obstetrics and gynaecology unit of the hospital before the incident happened.

She was said to have developed coronavirus complications and tested for the disease, but, however, died before her report which read positive came out.

Tribune Online learnt that the woman was tested alongside two others, a male and a female.

The male tested positive while the female tested negative.

A source told Tribune Online that the male patient had been transferred to the isolation centre at Ikenne while the remains of the woman had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

This development had thrown the entire hospital community into confusion as four of the health workers who had contact with the victim were yet to be quarantined at the time of filing this report.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, when contacted, said he could not confirm the incident, but added that the management of the hospital would be meeting on Sunday to make official response on the development.

The PRO said “I am not in the position presently to confirm or otherwise of your request. Kindly hold on till tomorrow when the management will make known its official response after due observance of laid down protocols on such a matter.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, said she was yet to receive any report from the clinical team at the hospital, but said she was aware of the death of the patient.

