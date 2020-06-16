BREAKING: Another Lagos resident stopped from jumping inside lagoon

Another resident of Lagos State has been prevented from jumping into Lagos lagoon as the state police command said on Tuesday that its men saw him trying to end it all.

According to men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, the unnamed man was seen on Monday evening attempting to jump from the Oworo end of the Third Mainland Bridge into the lagoon.

It was gathered that the man, clad in a white T-shirt and a brown pair of trousers, said he was tired of life and despite appeal from the operatives, he insisted that nothing would stop him from jumping inside the lagoon.

After some appeal, the man was later overpowered and he was eventually stopped from jumping as the operatives said he had already climbed the barrier before he was grabbed by the men.

He has since been taken to the Oworo police station while his family members have been contacted, according to the RRS.

In a one paragraph statement on its twitter handle, the RRS said the man said he had become frustrated and thus he has decided to end it all.

According to the RRS: “Yesterday our vigilant officers on Third Mainland Bridge prevented this young man from diving into the Lagoon. His expression of frustration made him hell bent on jumping despite being restrained by the officers.

“He’s been taken to Oworo Police Station where his family was contacted.”

Last February, a man also attempted to jump inside the Lagoon and it took the efforts of men of the state police command to rescue him while also in October last year, a middle-aged man came out of an Uber cab and attempted to plunge into the lagoon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story