Kwara records 1 COVID-19 case, discharges 13 patients

Kwara has recorded one new case of coronavirus (COVID-19) and discharged 13 patients, who tested negative twice to the virus.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor and Spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to him, the latest figure brings to 151, the total number of COVID-19 cases, with 95 patients discharged and four deaths.

“The number of active cases is 52 and 95 patients have so far been discharged and four deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.

(NAN)

