Brain drain in medical sector, a disaster waiting to happen ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to save the medical sector in the country from imminent collapse, saying the present brain drain in the sector is like a disaster waiting to happen.

Adams made the call in Shasha, while speaking at the 2022 edition of Elegbara Festival as he bemoaned the plight of the Nigerian doctors that had been leaving the country in droves in recent times.

The Yoruba generalissimo, while noting the emergency situation the sector had found itself in, given the huge gap the brain drain had caused, said there was an urgent need for intervention to save the sector from total collapse.

“With the recent brain drain, it is very clear that Nigeria’s health sector is on the verge of total collapse. This is an emergency that should be addressed urgently.

“It is unfortunate to hear the reports of the National Bureau of Statistics that Nigerian doctors are leaving the country in droves. The report indicates that there is a huge gap in the health sector.

“The recent story that Nigeria today has only one doctor to about 6,400 patients in our hospitals is nothing but a disaster waiting to happen,” Iba Adams said.

“The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had also said recently that about 4,000 medical doctors had finalized plans to leave the country for better jobs abroad. Nigeria’s health sector is in an emergency situation.

“At the moment, we have one doctor to 8000 Nigerians in our public hospitals. Unfortunately, over 38per cent of Nigerians are presently suffering healthcare depreciation.

“For instance, in the last four years, Nigeria has lost over 2,000 doctors to the outside world. On average, we lose between 100 and 160 doctors every month.

“If nothing is done to arrest the drift, Nigeria would come to a situation where we won’t have doctors in our various public hospitals.

“I call on the Federal Government to look into the welfare of medical practitioners in Nigeria, so as to stop the ugly trend before it gets out of hand,” he added.

Giving reasons for celebrating Elegbara Festival, Aare Adams restated the need to respect the Yoruba deities, saying Elegbara is a deity that has been mostly vilified in the world.

“Elegbara is a deity. It is not satanic or devilish in nature. He is the king of all spirits in the world. We can also call Him the Olori Aiye because he is always in charge of the entire world. But it is sad that he is the most vilified deity in the world.

“Both the Holy Bible and Holy Quran are very clear about the role of Elegbara in the creation of life and man. There is no country in the world that has abused Elegbara as much as Nigeria.

“Each time we talk evil of Elegbara, he destroys our economy and other institutions in the country.

“The more we abuse Elegbara,the more he brings untold hardship to the country. And we experience more pains and anguish,” he stated.

Oba of Shasha Kingdom, Oba Babatunde Ogunronbi, eulogised the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Adams for sustaining the cultural revolution project for the past two decades.

Ogunronbi said Iba Adams having done well for the race deserved the support in pushing forward, urging other Yoruba obas to support the OFF’s cultural promotion agenda in the South-West.

“I want to express my appreciation to the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams for this gesture. He has done well for our race and he deserves our support in pushing forward the real ideals of Yoruba race,” he said.

Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, in his address, applauded the Federal Government for the re introduction of History in the country’s school curriculum.

He added that the initiative would broaden the knowledge base of the students.

Other guests present at the event include members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) as well as members of different departments of the OPC.