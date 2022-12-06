2023 elections: We won’t allow manipulation in any form, Buhari insists

• To receive Bissau, Guinea Bissau highest honour Wednesday

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe, Abuja
2023 elections: We won't allow manipulation in any form, Buhari insist, Buhari lauds NASENI, Buhari tasks NIPSS, Your failure to provide, Oil-producing states derivation refunds,Buhari rural roads Katsina,Military action alone, Buhari seeks Senate's , FG issues travel , $1b looted funds, Buhari names Lauretta , forfeiture to the United States government of the sum of $460,000 by , forfeiture to the United States government of the sum of $460,000 by the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu. the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu.FG trains 50, Insecurity: Stop fueling embers of discord, Buhari urges Nigerians, Buhari commissions Nigeria, We were used, Huge demand for Nigeria's , Nigerian election must, Buhari trade South Korea,Federal Medical Centres Bill 2022 , Nigeria youths innovation Buhari,climate change CD FG,Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari pledges FG, Abacha siphoned $5bn to West, Education: Striking unions complicit in undoing our investments, Peace Accord: Buhari hails Jonathan's role in 2015 polls, issue-based campaigns, Exclusion will ridicule Buhari, security to attract investors, Law student sues Buhari, Nigeria's energy transition plan, President Buhari's visit to Imo, Buhari okays FG's takeover of Gombe Airport, Oil theft illegal, Buhari hopeful of RNA vacinces, Buhari condemns murder of cleric , Chad Republic's stability in Nigeria’s interest, Appointment of new AGF, Athletes expectant as, More accurate census possible in 2023, CASSON bill grants full assent at last , Buhari extols Perm Sec, Buhari greets ace journalist, Ohanaeze Buhari insecurity South-East,Buhari okays N24b , indirect jobs agric projects  ,We have made progress on insecurity, We'll ease judges' working conditions, New NDDC Board to be announced soon, Lawmakers call for Buhari's impeachment, Buhari appoints RMAFC Secretary, Buhari seeks Senate confirmation, Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure, Buhari has done everything necessary , Nigeria's unity, Catholic priest's murder, Buhari approves N3bn special intervention, Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, My agric reforms policy, I will leave no inheritance for my children, package for low income nations, Kuje correctional facility attack, investment in infrastructure aim at business, Buhari nominates new ministers, Nigeria to participate in scheduled CHOGM in Rwanda, Tinubu absent as Buhari, Buhari grants approval for, FGN launches stream, Find means to get, Inflation: Why we can't, Buhari gets 10-year, President Buhari assents, Sabotage responsible for fall, Buhari inaugurates National, Buhari presides over
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that the 2023 general elections would be free, fair and credible, as manipulations would not be allowed in any form.

The President spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday while playing host to the West African Elders Forum Pre-Election Mediation Mission, led by former Sierra Leonean President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma.

The president called on West African leaders to always ensure that elections are free, fair and credible.

He said: “Thank you for accepting to do this service for our sub-region,” the President told his guests, citing off-season elections held in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States, as a pointer to the fact that the Federal Government would allow people to choose leaders they want.

While noting “That right is guaranteed,” President Buhari affirmed: “We are settling down, and making progress. People should vote for whomever they want, in whatever party. We shall not allow anyone to use money and thugs to intimidate the people. Nigerians know better now, they are wiser and know that it is better to dialogue than to carry weapons. Elections are even more difficult to rig now.”

Former President Koroma, who led a team made of Fatoumata Tambajang, former Vice President of The Gambia, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, and Ann Iyonu, Executive Director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, said they had met with stakeholders across the parties, civil society, and Independent National Electoral Commission, among others, “and we commend you for making it clear both locally and internationally that the elections would be free and fair.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

He commended President Buhari for not listening to voices that may have tried to convince him to seek a third term in office, against the laws of the country, noting that “other countries look up to Nigeria for direction.”


“When we had issues in Sierra Leone and Liberia, it was Nigeria that came in to stabilize the system,” the former President said.

He urged the Nigerian leader to look into other areas of concern as raised by the stakeholders, including security, and issues that may cast doubts on the clarity and credibility of the elections.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari will on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation.

He will honour the invitation by President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissolo Embalo for the special ceremony that will be held at the Presidential Villa, which will include the commissioning of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city.

The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed B. Monguno (Rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

You might also like
Latest News

Brain drain in medical sector, a disaster waiting to happen ― Gani Adams

Latest News

Aregbesola’s loyalists dissolve Osun TOP, form Omoluabi Progressive to re-unite…

Latest News

Tinubu’s handlers to blame for alleged absurd performance at Chatham House, says PDP…

Latest News

Reps approve N559.080bn for telecoms sector in 2023

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More