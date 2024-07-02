Vice President Kashim Shattima has announced that the death toll from the Gwoza suicide bombing has risen to 32, with 26 victims still receiving medical treatment.

Initially, 42 victims were hospitalised, but two later succumbed to their injuries.

During a visit to the victims at General Hospital in Maiduguri on Monday, the VP expressed shock on behalf of the Federal Government (FG) over the Saturday incident and promised to take preventative measures to prevent future occurrences.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed him to visit the victims and ensure security actions are taken to protect Nigerian lives and properties.

He explained that out of the 42 hospitalized victims, 14 have been discharged, while the remaining 26 are still receiving treatment.

Shattima assured that the FG and Borno government will support the victims and cover their medical expenses.

The VP’s visit aimed to show solidarity with the victims and reassure them of government support.

