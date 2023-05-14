Bola Udom and her musical band, The Psalmist Group, have recorded another success in the African cultural music scene.

The group, which consists of 32 members, has travelled extensively and showcased their blend of African cultural music to audiences across the globe.

With repertoire that spans several languages, cultures and musical genres, the group said delighting their audience across the world and leaving them with a lasting impression is part of their plans to showcase African culture, heritage and showcase the richness and diversity of the continent’s musical traditions.

Speaking about the band’s success over the years, Bola Udom said the group has earned numerous accolades for their contribution to the cultural music industry, noting that their music is not only entertaining, but it also promotes intercultural interactions and fosters a greater appreciation for diversity and cultural exchange.

With the group set for another US tour, the award-winning group revealed plans to visits cities where they would thrill and entertain their fans yearning to have them perform live.

Their previous tours had taken them to Kenya, Ghana and some cities in the United States such as Maryland, Chicago, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC, among others.

With a new project entitled “Uwese” being worked on, the group stated that its music will continue to touch lives across the world.

“Our music is a priceless gift that continues to touch hearts and inspire souls around the world, leaving an indelible mark on the musical landscape of Africa and beyond. Our mission remains to promote African cultural music and showcase the richness of African heritage globally,” it added.

