Boko Haram’s espionage and Gov Zulum’s lamentation

I do not believe that the Boko Haram terrorists are better equipped than the Army, Navy and Air Force. However, it seems to me that the insurgents have gained the upper hand in espionage through the assistance of a few of them that feigned repentance and have become spies for the terrorists.

Borno Governor Babagana Zulum claims Boko Haram are tech-savvy, hence they have so far outfoxed the military. This also seems to be far from the truth.

The might of the Nigerian military cannot be over-emphasised. However, something is grievously wrong with the re-integration and the re-absorption of terrorists who feigned repentance back into society. The forests where Boko Haram terrorists are holed up are located within our borders. The military need sharp minds who can plan and engage in counter-espionage to open up the forests and dislodge them from their hideouts and retake the communities they have occupied.

John Jimoh, Aseese, Mowe, Ogun State.