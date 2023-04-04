Atiku Galadima

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the approval of the release of armoured personnel carriers (APCs), patrol vehicles, and security gadgets for soldiers stationed in Malam-Fatori, a former Boko Haram stronghold in northern Borno.

The town, which is the headquarters of Abadam Local Government Area, has not been fully reoccupied by residents since it was violently taken over by Boko Haram insurgents around 2014, who subsequently forced residents to flee to the Niger Republic.

During an interaction with troops at the 68 battalions of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, Zulum noted that the support was aimed at enhancing the military’s capacity and effectiveness in the fight against insurgents.

The Governor has visited Malam-Fatori a few times, the first of which was to commence reconstruction, and subsequent visits to supervise ongoing works.

“My main objective here is to see for myself the clearance exercise and discuss how we can return people. The town was displaced due to a flood last year. We want the people to return next month (May) for normal activities to return to this part of the state, insha’Allah,” Zulum said.

He commended the officers and men of 68 Battalion, Malam-Fatori, for their bravery and professionalism in discharging their duties. Zulum’s visit was to offer support to the military ahead of his target for the safe and voluntary return of refugees to the Malam-Fatori community.

“We will give all the necessary support to the Nigerian military to make sure that this objective is achieved, insha’Allah. We call on our people to be resilient and give maximum cooperation to the security operatives working to restore normalcy,” Zulum said during his interaction with the commanding officer of 68 battalions, Malam-Fatori, Col. A. Onyeukwu.

Zulum’s administration is targeting May for the resettlement of the refugees currently in neighbouring Bosso, Tumur, and Diffa, all in the Republic of Niger. The Governor was accompanied by the House of Reps-elect for Marte, Monguno, and Nganzai, Engr. Bukar Talba, Commissioner for Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, Transition Council Chairman of Abadam, and some prominent indigenes of Abadam.

