Segun Adebayo

As the real estate industry continues to experience a boom with many Nigerians constantly seeking affordable housing, real estate expert, Precious John has urged developers to engage the service of professionals and follow due process.

Precious who is the co-founder and sales director of Halleys Homes & Properties Limited, while speaking with newsmen reiterated the company’s desire to provide quality housing in the real estate industry.

Precious said that despite growth and expansion in the real estate industry, it is important to engage the services of a real estate firm with a track record of quality service delivery.

She also said that the company is making waves in the industry due to its innovative approach to property development and sales.

According to her, competence, skills and knowledge of the job have contributed to the company’s growth with industry experts predicting that it is on track to become one of the leading players in the real estate market.

Speaking on what makes the company unique, she added: “We adopted commitment and reliability as our guiding principles. We solely work to add value to the Nigerian economy via the vehicle of real estate.

“With our innovative approach to property development and sales, a commitment to quality and affordability, and a strong leadership team, we are well-positioned for continued growth and success.”

“As the demand for affordable houses and lands continues to rise, Halleys Homes and Properties Limited is well-positioned to meet the needs of its clients”.

Halleys Homes was established by Precious John and her partner, Damilare Ojerinde, the company has rapidly gained a reputation for delivering quality, affordable housing and lands.

