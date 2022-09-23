Bogoro LG inaugurates livestock market

Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State has inaugurated a new livestock market with a call to residents of the area to patronise the market in order to boost commercial and economic activities.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, chairman of the local government area, Mr Iliya Habila, said the council has potential in livestock with over 400,000 herds of cattle, goats, sheep and other ruminants.

He said that the livestock market would boost internally generated revenue for both the people of the council, economic growth, among other social benefits, as people from outside the council will be coming to transact business regularly.

The council chairman further disclosed that the new market was equipped with required facilities such as functional borehole, stalls, livestock area, worship centres and space for traders of livestock products or feeds.

Habila enjoined residents to join hands with the council and ensure peaceful coexistence among themselves and welcome visitors who are willing to engage in genuine business.

He advised that people should be vigilant and watchful against bad elements that would want to use the market as an avenue to commit crimes, adding that anyone caught will not be spared.

The chairman said that the market will be running on every Monday of the week, just as he called on traditional rulers to guard against infiltration of strangers with questionable characters coming into the area.

While speaking, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Jidauna Tula Mbami, who inaugurated the project, appreciated efforts of the council chairman, saying the market will further open up the area to the outside world.

Mbami stated that the livestock market is a welcome development and will go a long way in proffering solutions to unemployment, as new businesses will pick up steadily.

The member representing Bogoro in the state’s House of Assembly, Hon Musa Wakili Nakwada described the establishment of the livestock market as a right step in the right direction, as it will cushion the hardships experienced by cattle dealers in the area.

The state’s chairman of Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Mangu and Kanke Local Government Areas of Plateau State, as well as dignitaries across the state commended the new development.

