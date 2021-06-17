Body of day-old baby recovered from well in Kano

KANO State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a day-old baby found inside a well at Tsalle Village Gezawa local government area of the state.

According to a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, the service disclosed that the newborn baby was dumped inside the well by unknown persons who are at large.

Abdullahi disclosed that the service, upon receiving a distress call from one of its officers, Abubakar Ibrahim Dandago, evacuated the body of the baby from the well.

He also confirmed the death of a 16-year-old teenager, Muhammad Ghali, who accidentally fell into a pond at Red Bricks.

In another development, a 35-year-old man, Babawo Sulaiman, also lost his life during a fire disaster at a welding workshop on Airport Road, Sabon-Gari, Kano.

Abdullahi added that two other persons affected by the fire are receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

