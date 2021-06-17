Taraba IDPs return to home communities, farms

Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Taraba State are returning to their communities. Their return followed a directive by Governor Darius Ishaku to the displaced persons to return home unconditionally.

Chairman, Taraba State Tiv Traditional Council and Ter Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, confirmed the development to our correspondent in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Chief Gbaa while thanking Governor Ishaku for ensuring the return of peace in the area, told Nigerian Tribune that the governor had directed the Chairman of Bali Local Government, Prince Musa Mahmud, to facilitate the return of all displaced persons in the local government back to their homes.

“Following the governor’s directive, a security meeting was held in Bali and a resolution reached for all the displaced persons to return to their homes.

“A letter to that effect has been sent to all the traditional rulers in the local government and our people are massively returning to their farms.

“I want to thank His Excellency, Governor Darius Ishaku for taking this step. He had directed that all lands belonging to the displaced persons which were allegedly taken over by some people should be vacated for their rightful owners to take possession of.

“This development will return peace to our communities and avert impending hunger now that people are returning to their farms,” he said.

Some of the IDPs from the Bali B ward, Sansani and Maihula communities who have since returned to their homes commended Governor Ishaku for providing an enabling environment for them to return to their homes after their stay in the IDPs camps.

