By Segun Adebayo

Budding music star, Bobzy, has assured his fans that he is ready to take the music scene by the storm with his new song would keep them wowed and vibing.

Bobzy who is famous his previous single, ‘Your Love which featured Singer and Songwriter, Seriki is estactic about this new project in the works.

The new work of art entitled ‘My Hustle’ is set to drop at a future date which would be made public soon and the singer has therefore urged his fans to gear up and get ready to be musically blown away with his new song.

“I have a duty to keep my fans entertained and what other way is there than to dish out premium music content for their listening pleasure?”he said.

The singer expressed his excitement about new song which he described as “a banging hit”, he also added that he could not wait to share with the world this new piece that would in no distant time top the music charts.

“My new song will be out in a bit and I’m excited for this one because it’s about to become a global sound, topping all the music charts in the industry. A lot of work went into creating this Magic and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.I would suggest that my fans should get their ears and dancing shoes ready because they won’t see this one coming, a banging hit is about to make it’s way into the airwaves, “ he enthused

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE