There seems to be confusion and anger among the Yoruba actresses following the controversial victory of cross-dresser Okunleye Idris Olanrewaju, widely known as Bobrisky, as the best-dressed female actress at the recent movie premiere of Eniola Ajao’s latest film.

The announcement, made by Femi Adebayo on Sunday, ignited a wave of discontent among Yoruba actresses, leading to a heated debate on social media platforms and within the entertainment industry.

Bobrisky’s victory has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage, with many questioning the judge’s decision to award the prize to a male individual who dresses as a female.

The controversy has overshadowed the premiere itself, shifting the focus to the unconventional choice of the best-dressed winner.

Toyin Abraham, a prominent figure in the Yoruba film industry, expressed disbelief at Bobrisky’s win, openly querying the judgement of the panel.

Similarly, actress Dayo Amusa took to social media to voice her astonishment, criticising the decision to honour a cross-dresser over female attendees.

She said, “I was at a colleague of mine’s premiere yesterday, and they said the best dressers were to be picked: one female and one male. Don’t get me wrong, the winner could be anyone, but definitely not a crossdresser. I mean, what’s wrong with us? I don’t understand it.

“I cannot imagine the judges disrespecting every woman that was there. You had to pick a winner—a female best dressed and a male best dressed—and you watered the efforts of all the women at the event by giving the best-dressed female to a crossdresser. I don’t understand. What is wrong with us?

“If you feel you want to honour crossdressers, you should have created their own category instead of disrespecting women by giving a crossdresser the best-dressed female award.”

TribuneOnline gathered that some female colleagues of Amusa are bitter and have expressed their displeasure over the outcome of the winner, with some of them saying such an aberration should be condemned.

The backlash against Bobrisky’s win has extended beyond individual actresses, with some industry insiders condemning the outcome as disrespectful to the efforts of female attendees.

Displeasure over the decision has fueled bitterness among colleagues, who viewed the selection as an aberration that undermines the integrity of the event.

Amidst the uproar, fans have become divided, with some defending Bobrisky and others siding with the disgruntled actresses.

While some argue that critics should refrain from speaking out against Bobrisky, citing the potential financial benefits of having the socialite attend events, others view the decision as a betrayal of the female participants.

Bobrisky keeps mum

As the controversy continues to unfold, Bobrisky has remained tight-lipped, seemingly revelling in the attention generated by the drama surrounding the event.

Could it be a publicity stunt?

Speculation abounds regarding the motives behind the decision, with rumours suggesting that the entire incident may have been orchestrated as a publicity stunt to garner attention for the premiere.

It was further learned that the entertainment industry has found itself in a state of division, with conflicting perspectives on the legitimacy of Bobrisky’s win.

While some dismiss the controversy as a publicity stunt, others view it as a reflection of deeper issues within the industry, including the recognition of non-traditional gender identities.

Despite attempts to downplay the significance of the incident, the debate over Bobrisky’s win appeared to have underscored broader societal tensions surrounding gender expression and identity.

As stakeholders continued to weigh in on the matter, the controversy surrounding Bobrisky’s victory doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon and could further serve as a catalyst for broader discussions on inclusion, representation, and the evolving landscape of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

