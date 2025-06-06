Bobrisky declares new identity online

Entertainment

Popular and controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again stirred social media buzz after announcing a complete change of name.

Born Idris Okuneye, the internet personality took to his verified Instagram account to disclose that he would no longer be identified by his birth name.

Instead, he revealed his new official name as Afolashade Amope Okuneye, stating that it better reflects his feminine identity.

“My new name is Afolashade Amope Okuneye…,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The announcement has since generated mixed reactions online, with fans and critics alike commenting on the continuous evolution of Bobrisky’s public persona.

