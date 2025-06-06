BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Gov, Umo Eno, dumps PDP for APC

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made on Friday at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital, marking a significant political shift in the oil-rich South-South state.

Eno said his defection followed “three months of wide consultation” with stakeholders across the state.

He thanked the PDP for their support since the beginning of his administration but noted that it was time for a “progressive move.”

The governor linked his decision to his admiration for President Bola Tinubu and the need for Akwa Ibom to align with the federal government in order to benefit more from the centre.

“After completing the rounds of my consultation as your servant whom you have elected to serve, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC,” he declared.

“We’re joining the APC today in the state interest and because of our critical admiration and respect for President Tinubu and to provide the needed support for Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“We are not joing the APC from the position of weakness but from the position of strength and alive. We are joining the APC out of a need to align our state with the center.”

Eno assured residents that his administration remains committed to serving all citizens, regardless of party affiliation.

The defection event was attended by several APC governors, including Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), and Bassey Otu (Cross River), among others.

