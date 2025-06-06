Eid-El-Kabir: Walson-Jack, Olukoyede call for renewed commitment to Nigeria’s progess

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack and the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede have called on the Muslims to emulate the virtues of love, care, sacrifices, truth and integrity of Allah in all things

Walson-Jack reminded workers in the public service of the shared responsibility to serve with humility, integrity, and a renewed commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

She stated this in her Sallah message on Friday, and extended warm wishes to all civil servants and their families on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

“As we commemorate this sacred festival, be reminded of our shared responsibility to serve with humility, integrity, and a renewed commitment to the progress of our beloved nation,” she said.

She urge all civil servants to continue to uphold the highest standards of service delivery, professionalism, and patriotism, as we build a more vibrant and effective civil service.

“May this season bring peace to your hearts, blessings to your homes, and purpose to your service,” she stated.

On his part, Olukoyede called for keener and deeper commitment to the fight against corruption, stressing that Nigeria stands to gain immensely from a common resolve to tackle the monster.

“As we celebrate Eid al Adha, let’s keep our focus keener on tackling corrupt practices in our land. We have all it takes to confront and conquer financial and economic crimes. Nigeria is awaiting our collective efforts to make her the greatest nation on earth,” he said.

The EFCC boss specifically enjoined Muslims to use the occasion of Eid el Kabir celebrations to reflect more on sound initiatives to move the nation forward, maintaining that, “as long as we keep thinking and considering effective initiatives to move our nation forward, progress is inevitable. Tackling corruption is an all-time imperative. We must not shy away from it.”

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for leading the way, walking the talk and offering the right environment for the anti-corruption fight.

Olukoyede said, “We owe the President this obligation of appreciating him for this. Without a political will, we cannot tackle corruption effectively.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

