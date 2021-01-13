Bobi Grazing Reserve: Niger govt plans road show, discusses economic parameters with investors

NIGER State government has expressed the determination to organise a ‘Road Show’ which would bring together all investors and stakeholders interested in the development of the multi-million dollars Bobi Grazing Reserve with the view to present a position paper on the progress level and takeoff of the project among others.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who disclosed this during his visit to the Reserve on Monday alongside the State Executive Council members, explained that the state government was poised at inviting its partners on the Ruga settlement Programme to sit and discuss statistics and other economic parameters that would ensure or guarantee a win-win situation for all.

He stated further that substantial amount of resources had been expended in the form of investment by the state government in the development of the reserve and that it can even begin to generate money from the over 300 hectares of Pastures already available for sale.

“The Grazing Reserve has taken off. We can start making money from the pastures. As you can see, we have more than enough pasture and part of the scheme is that excess Pastures can be sold to other parts of the country”, he said.

The governor disclosed further that the crossbreeding programme had commenced and that strict veterinary practice and traceability was being observed to ensure that any Cattle that don’t pass the minimum health standard is isolated and taken away from the rest.

Governor Sani Bello said: “when the project becomes fully operational, a Tax system will be introduced, not only to raise revenue profile of the state but for security purposes as well”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Beware Of People’s Anger •Ayodele, Mbaka Warn Buhari In 2021 Predictions

Controversial Catholic priest and Founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari about likely uprising against his government, urging him to embark on people-oriented programmes to save his government from going…

As The Clock Of 2021 Begins To Tick… Politicians That May Change The Face Of Nigerian Politics

Year 2020 was dominated by existential threat to human survival occasioned by a global pandemic, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nation lost some of its best and brightest in politics and the corporate world. The anxiety thrown up by the virus could, however, not deter men of power from plying their vocations…

Letter To Bishop Kukah

Dear Bishop,

WHEN I met you in Calabar three years ago at Southern Senators Retreat, you were still as fresh as the very Father Kukah I met in Lagos in the dangerous days of Sani Abacha when fear reigned over the land. Those were the years the Catholic church whose secretariat you headed led us to pray for Nigeria in distress…

Let’s Talk About S3x, The Kaduna S3x

When audacity of immorality is at issue, the celebrated case of Smith v Hughes is always referenced. It is also used to explain the mischief rule in law. By the 19th century, the English society had become so notorious for the infiltration and embarrassment caused it by commercial s3x workers on the streets of London. Prostitution…

[ICYMI] After 20 Years, Alaafin Visits Soun, Duo Sues For Peace

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The visit of the Alaafin to the Soun of Ogbomoso came 20 years after the Alaafin visited the Soun’s palace…

Covid-19 And PTF’s Mandate Extension

The world is faced with a second and potentially more malicious wave of the coronavirus pandemic and countries are frenetic in their efforts to curtail the spread. Added to the new wave is a new strain of the virus that has been reported to have the propensity to spread faster than the original one. While it may not…