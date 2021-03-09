Blue Apple, NIEEE set for NESTEC 2021 tech essay competition

An Engineers’ Forum, Blue Apple, is set to organise this year’s essay competition known as National Engineering Science & Tech Essay Competition (NESTEC) among engineering students in institutions of higher learnings in the country.

The objective of the competition, which is an annual event, is to harness the untapped potentials and groom Nigerian youths in order to develop their capacity in research and technical paper/essay writing in line with global best standards.

The maiden edition, known as NESTEC 2019, was instituted in November 2019 at the Ikeja Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE).

NESTEC 2021 edition will be held on 13 November 2021. The 2020 edition was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The objectives of the programme are, to unlock the untapped potentials among Nigerian youths in the field of engineering science, promote research among engineering students and to encourage and develop capacity for technical paper and essay writing.

Others are to introduce the students into mainstream trending and advances in engineering science and technology and to create global opportunities for students to showcase their talents.

According to the Managing Director of Blue Apple Ltd, Engr Akan Michael, the 2019 edition was won by Abdulbaki Ahmad of Kano University of Science and Technology (first prize), Wojuola Oladamola of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (second prize) and Ntah Frankline of Yaba College of Technology (third Prize).

According to Akan, papers are invited from engineering students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria and that invitation for paper cuts across all fields of engineering and their subspecialties are welcomed. Authors, it said are free to choose topics that are original and relevant to the needs of the Nigerian society.

According to the organisers, manuscripts presenting Original Research work(s) or any other original contribution(s) are welcome. The manuscript, it stated, should be written in English Language and that the paper should not have been published anywhere and should not be under consideration for publication elsewhere at the time of submission.

Submission of abstract and full paper, it said, shall not be later than 30th of June, 2021 to info@engineersforum.com.ng or blueapple_ltd@yahoo.com.

