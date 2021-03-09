NLC Women Commission calls for ratification of ILO Convention 190

THE National Women Commission (NWC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Solidarity Center have called for the ratification and domestication of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Convention 190 of 2019 on Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the world of work.

The ratification and domestication of Convention 190 in the country was the major focus of a webinar jointly organised by the NLC and Solidarity Center on gender-based violence and harassment in the workplace.

Despite the promise by the Nigeria Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the end of the 108th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva in 2019 that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to ratify Convention 190, the country has not done anything in this respect.

But the NLC-Women Commission, the Solidarity Center and other participants at the conference, which include the labour correspondents, appealed to the Federal Government to, without delay, ensure the ratification of Convention 190.

The chairperson of NLC Women Commission, Comrade Rita Goyit called on the journalists and other stakeholders to enlist in the campaign to get the Federal Government to ratify and domesticate the Convention.

Convention 190 concerning the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work was adopted by all the member states of the ILO at its 108th Session in Geneva on June 21, 2019.

According to the Convention, the term “violence and harassment in the world of work refers to a range of unacceptable behaviours and practices, threats, thereof, whether a single occurrence or repeated, that aim at, result in, or are likely to result in physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm, and harassment.

The Convention also described “gender-based violence and harassment,” as violence and harassment directed at persons because of their sex or gender, or affecting persons of a particular sex or gender disproportionately, and includes sexual harassment.

The Convention protects workers and other persons in the world of work, including employees as defined by national law and practice, as well as persons working irrespective of their contractual status, persons in training, including interns and apprentices, workers whose employment has been terminated, volunteers, job seekers and job applicants, and individuals exercising the authority, duties or responsibilities of an employer.

The Convent applies to all sectors, whether private or public, both in the formal and informal economy, and whether in urban or rural areas.

