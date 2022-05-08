Blood Sisters took me on a different ride —Isime

Having featured in a lot of movies over the past few years, rising actress, Nancy Isime has made it known that being a part of the cast of Netflix’s new project in collaboration with Ebonylife CEO, Mo Abudu left her feeling various degrees of emotions.

The new movie, Blood sisters which was recently privately screened in Lagos had Nancy feature as the second lead alongside Ini Dima Okojie.

According to Isime, while recounting her experience said that her role as Kemi Sanya was one that took her on a whole new level, with the various twists and turns as well as the emotions involved in delivering her role .

“I’ve taken up so many roles in my career as an actress, but I must confess that this one in particular has brought out a part of me that I never knew existed because it’s a bit different from what I’m used to. I had to go the extra mile to bring out the best in the character, Kemi Sanya. I always ensure to give my best when delivering a role and I think I did justice to this one”,she said.

Isime while speaking further added that she was grateful for the opportunity to be featured in the movie because it made her realize just how good she was at interpreting and delivering her role and attributed her success to hardwork and determination to give the best.

“It’s been a great privilege working on this project, the experience has been worthwhile and I don’t take it for granted. While filming, I discovered a lot of strengths I never knew I had; though the whole experience took me on a different ride, I don’t regret saying yes to being a part of the project, “she added.