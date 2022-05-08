Called Out Music releases first track of the year ‘Hold On Me’

MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter and producer CalledOut Music, has unveiled his new track “Hold On Me”, after announcing the completion of his album, #MBR. “Hold On Me”, which is the first single off his #MBR album, is an addition to the rich catalogue of sounds by CalledOutMusic including ‘You’re Mine’, ‘Love Around’ other curated songs.

For fans who got onto the CalledOut train after hearing the freshness of his songs, this new release is refreshingly contemporary with tunes that boast of Afrobeats vibes draped in pop twists which evoke conversations about the ups and downs of life as a Christian and God’s faithfulness amidst our not-so-good days. Following ‘Oba Ti De’, “Hold On Me” might just be the most addictive, culturally-inclined hook we’ve heard yet, from this bundle of talent.

With “Hold On Me”, CalledOut Music has yet again presented a track that showcases God’s unwavering love for us described succinctly in unforgettable lyrics. In his words: “Hold On Me” is an afro-pop inspired song about how we can’t outrun the love of God. It was created with beats and melodies to ensure the listener moves from start to finish, while meditating on lyrics so deep they feel the joy of being safe in the arms of God”

Industry veterans believe CalledOutMusic’s first release this year has definitely been worth the wait while extolling his sheer dedication to building bridges with his genre-fused sounds. If this latest release is anything to go by, it’s then safe to say that CalledOutMusic’s loyal fans will be extremely happy this year.