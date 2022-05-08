2022 Nigeria International Book Fair starts May 12

AFTER two editions held in September and July because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Nigeria International Book Fair (NIBF) will, this year, return to its traditional month of May.

Themed ‘Copyright and Sustainable Growth of the Book Ecosystem: Setting a New Agenda’, the fair will hold at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, from May 12 to 14. It is open to interested participants who can register at www.nigeriabookfair.com.

Chair, Nigerian Book Fair Trust (NBFT), the umbrella body of book industry players organising the fair, Gbadega Adedapo, gave a detailed breakdown of preparations for the 2022 fair at a news briefing on April 27.

Adedapo expressed happiness that the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the turnout at the last two editions, had been significantly curtailed.

“Although the pandemic adversely affected the turnout of international participants at the 2021 edition, I can assure you that the turnout would be better,” he noted.

Adedapo, an Executive Committee Member of the International Publishers Association (IPA), disclosed that foreign participants from India, Turkey, Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana would exhibit at the book fair.





Organisers, he added, also expect Trade Visitors from the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa, Kenya, Cameroon and Ghana.

The programme’s flagship activity, the international conference examining the fair’s theme, will happen on May 12 and feature industry experts and guests from the public sector.

Adedapo disclosed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will be the conference’s guest of honour while Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), John Asein will deliver the keynote speech.

The Chief Executive Officer, National Library of Nigeria, Professor Veronica Anunobi, is the chairperson and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos is the chief host.

Guests of honour include Governors Seyi Makinde and Dapo Abiodun of Oyo and Ogun States and the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro.

Special guests are Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr Hamid Boboyi, Commissioners for Education in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States, Folashade Adefisayo, Rahman Abdul-Raheem and Prof. Abayomi Aribagbu and Chair, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Wahab Alawiye-King.

There will also be a panel session moderated by Professor of Publishing and Copyright Andrew Okwilagwe. It will feature discussants from the Nigerian Publishers Association, Booksellers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Library Association, Association of Nigerian Authors, Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools.

Adedapo disclosed that there would also be literary events alongside a panel discussion by the UN SDG Book Club African Chapter, a workshop by the Network of Book Club and Reading Promoters in Nigeria and a sensitisation programme by the National Library of Nigeria.

“The Pan African Writers Association (PAWA), Nigerian Association of the Blind, Reproduction Right Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), African Publishers Network (APNET), National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) all would also feature their respective programmes during the 3-day event,” he said.

The NBFT Chair, who called for support from corporate organisations, further noted that the school competitions introduced in 2021 would happen this year.

“We will build on the successes recorded last year and make the competitions more attractive and embracing for schools and students. There will be a lot of side attractions and gifts for the participants.”

Adedapo, who described the 2022 book fair as unmissable, also highlighted its benefits.

“International conference of the book fair would create an opportunity to meet with the book industry leaders, break new market, network, and learn about innovations and strategies to promote your products and services,” he said.

“The NIBF 2022 event would enable all participants to go through the array of new publications globally while promoting inclusivity and setting a new agenda for the book industry in line with the recent copyright laws.”