Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said she feels honoured to be on the Forbes List of the World’s Most Powerful Women for the 7th time.

Okonjo-Iweala made her reaction known on Wednesday while congratulating other women, especially Mo Abudu, who made it to the Forbes List and is a Nigerian on the list.

Her tweet on X reads:

“Feel truly honoured to be named one more time as one of the @Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women in the world.

“This will be the 7th time, starting in 2011.

“Congratulations to all the women on this list working hard to make a difference and to others working hard to change the world even if they are not on the list.

“Special congratulations to my younger sister@MoAbudu, It is great to have two Nigerian women on this list.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, born on June 13, 1954, is a Nigerian-American economist serving as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization since March 2021.

Notably, she is the first woman and African to lead the World Trade Organization as Director-General and a two-time Finance Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

