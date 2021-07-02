Bishop charges traditional ruler on peace, safety of his community

The Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese in Imo State, The Rt. Revd. Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku has charged the traditional ruler elect of Unuokanne Autonomous Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, to call the youth of his community to order to sustain the peace and safety in the area.

The prelate gave the charge when he led the Synod Delegates to the palace of the monarch on a courtesy call as part of the activities marking this year’s 2021 Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema holding in the community.

Bishop Oparaojiaku reminded the traditional ruler elect that since he came into the area as Bishop, the community had experienced peace, safety and protection of God.

The man of God advised the Eze-elect that as he reigns, he should always call the youth to order by ensuring that their excesses within the community are checked.

He praised the vision of the forefathers of the community in attracting government institutions in the community such as 3 primary schools, Secondary schools, banks, sub-treasury, customary court, among others.

According to him for the Umuokanne community alone to have those institutions courtesy of the ideals of the forefathers meant that they were focused.

He said: “for the forefathers to have three primary schools and other government institutions show they are focused and enlightened.”

Bishop Oparaojiaku reminded the traditional ruler elect that his 10 Years in the community as Bishop had been peaceful as he ensured the establishment of a Police station and financial institution situated in the community.

He said: “I have struggled to see for the establishment of a bank within the community but because of insecurity, it failed. 10 banks have been contacted.”

The Bishop recalled that the Eco Bank already established at Obinze was originally meant to be built at Umuagwo community.

Oparaojiaku while thanking the Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission ISOPADEC, Chief Charlse Orie, on his road policy in Ohaji/Egbema, urged the traditional ruler elect to rise up to restore the lost glory of his community to strengthen the existing peace.

Welcoming the Bishop and the Synod delegates to his palace, the traditional ruler elect, HRH Eze Chiedozie Nwokoma expressed appreciation to the Bishop for his visit to his palace.

The Eze elect said that the visit of the Bishop to his palace had opened a door of posterity and good health for his family.

According to the Eze elect, the visit of the Bishop had enhanced his strength assuring that such would motivate him and his family in the day to day activities of the church.

