AIG charges CPs to engage vigilantes, local hunters in fight against banditry

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, zone 10 commands, AIG Ali Aji Janga, has charged the Commissioners of Police in the zone to engage the local hunters as well as vigilantes in battling banditry in the zone.

The AIG stated this while holding a conference had to conference with the Commissioner of Police of Zamfara, CP Rabiu Hussaini, that of Kebbi State Command, CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode and that of Sokoto State Command, CP Okunlola Kamaludeen, at the Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto State.

According to a press statement signed by the zonal public relations officer, ASP Adamu Abbas in a conference which was chaired by the Ali Aji kicked off with opening prayer by the Zonal Compol DFA ACP. Ibrahim Bawa.

In his opening remarks, the AIG commends all the CP’s for their efforts and the various mechanisms put in place to combat crimes in their various commands.

He, however, advised them to state the need to re-strategise in the zone, saying bandits and kidnappers are still attacking.

As part of the way forward, the AIG suggested the need to engage the local vigilantes and hunters in the fight against armed bandits.

He sighted example that during his time as Commissioner of Police in Kogi State and other states he has worked as CP, he engaged the local vigilantes and the strategy was successful.

The AIG also advised on the need to organize stakeholders meetings in all the local governments’ headquarters, villages and hamlets to interact with the villagers and see how this problem can be resolved.

He hammered on the importance of visiting rounds by SPO’s and the need for their DPO’S and HOD’S to be always closer to their stations and area of jurisdiction.

He also made mention of care and custody of arms and ammunition and training of musketry/weapons handling to be organised in the three commands, to ensure combat readiness of our men and reduces fatalities, incidences of detonation of objects suspected to be EOD explosives.

Ali Janga, however, called for prompt reporting of the incident as it occurs immediately by the Commissioner of police in the zone.

Also discussed at the AIG’S Conference is security at the Divisions, Area Commands and State Headquarters.

Intelligence gathering, collaborative actions on Operation PUFF ADDER, Interagency collaboration was also discussed at the conference.

Visibility policing, that’s motorized patrols and finally, sectorisation of the command and divisions for the purpose of evaluation and monitoring of strategies are all part of the issues extensively discussed at the conference.

The AIG Zone 10 Police Headquarters Sokoto, AIG Ali Aji Janga and the three Command Commissioners took turns to decorate officers who represented Zone 10 in the just concluded first IGP Combat Shooting Championship which took place at Abuja from the 21st to 28th May 2021.

