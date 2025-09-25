Biodun Oyebanji: Breaking the self-succession jinx in Ekiti

By Falegan Samson

SINCE the inception of the Fourth Republic, Ekiti State has established a unique political precedent: no incumbent governor has ever been reelected to a second consecutive term. In 1999, Adeniyi Adebayo was elected on the Alliance for Democracy (AD) platform but was defeated in 2003 by the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Ayodele Fayose. Fayose was later impeached, paving the way for Segun Oni to become the PDP flagbearer in 2007. Oni won the election, but his tenure was cut short by a court ruling that affirmed Kayode Fayemi as the legitimate winner. Fayemi governed from 2010 to 2014 but lost his reelection bid to a returning Ayodele Fayose. In a surprising twist of fate, Fayemi himself returned to office in 2018, completing an eight-year term non-consecutively.

Against this backdrop of political volatility, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, elected in 2022, has remarkably proven himself to be one of the state’s most effective administrators. This is unsurprising, given his extensive experience in public service as an adviser, chief of staff, commissioner, and Secretary to the State Government. To be candid, Governor Oyebanji has transformed Ekiti State over the last three years, recording incredible achievements too numerous to list in full. The truth must be told, no matter whose ox is gored. A hallmark of his administration is its revolutionary fiscal success. Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has quadrupled without placing a burden on the average citizen. In 2024, the Joint Tax Board adjudged Ekiti as the best-performing state in revenue growth, with a 75% annual increase from N17.03 billion in 2022 to N29.82 billion in 2023. Monthly revenue has skyrocketed from approximately N650 million to N2.3 billion within three years. As of Q2 2025, the state had already achieved N27.5 billion of its projected N29 billion for the fiscal year and is on track to generate a record N50 billion—an unprecedented feat in the state’s history.

In food security, Governor Oyebanji stands above his contemporaries. He recently launched the Ekiti State Food Security Project, which includes the Ilu Eye Aggregation Hub in Ado Ekiti and the Ounje Ekiti retail outlet. The Ilu Eye Hub, a storage facility for agricultural products, has already received 750 metric tons of white beans, 239 metric tons of rice paddy, 101 metric tons of maize, and 1,716 bags of garri. Ounje Ekiti was created to sell affordable, locally-grown food directly to households. These projects aim to solve post-harvest losses, inadequate storage, hoarding, and exploitation by middlemen, thereby reducing poverty and aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s national food security agenda.

Infrastructure has also been a top priority. Roads across the state are receiving a new look, with numerous construction and reconstruction projects underway. The 18km Ring Road—the first of its kind in Ekiti—is set to be commissioned. It will link Iworoko to the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport and the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, a testament to the governor’s impressive leadership. Under Governor Oyebanji’s visionary leadership, the state has also made strides in solving its power supply challenges. Operational licenses were granted to 14 investors, including distribution, generation, and metering companies. The state currently receives around 25 megawatts and has set an ambitious target of 130 megawatts to reduce dependency on the national grid and end epileptic power supply. Furthermore, the Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (EKSERB) has purchased and supervised the installation of 3,000 prepaid meters for residents.

Despite his intelligence, knowledge, and esteemed pedigree, Governor Oyebanji remains deeply humble—a true omoluabi. With his sterling record, he is a genuine gift to Ekiti State. One good turn truly deserves another.

•Falegan, an indigene of Ado Ekiti, writes in from the United Kingdom

