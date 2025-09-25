First pharmacy-based immunisation delivery in Nigeria debuts in Oyo

THE first pharmacy-based immunisation delivery in Nigeria has debuted in Oyo State to expand access to safe and effective vaccines through pharmacies.

Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board (OYOPHCB), Dr Muideen Olatunji, at its flag-off in Ibadan, said the pharmacy-based immunisation delivery is an intervention by OYOPHCB in collaboration with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter, and Population Services International (PSI), Nigeria.

Olatunji, represented by the director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the Board, Dr Adeyemi Adewole, said the aim of the intervention starting in 10 pharmacies in Ibadan and its suburbs in its first phase, is to expand the reach of immunisation, particularly to the vulnerable groups.

He described immunization as a key preventive intervention for all age groups, saying, “It is in that spirit that the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board embraced the idea of pharmacy-based immunization outlets.”

According to him: “pharmacy-based immunization is to strengthen our immunization activities as caregivers and it’s born out of the perception that its closer to people and people have free access to it with limited official norms.”

PSI Nigeria project country team lead, Dr Adebayo Adebisi, said the pharmacy-based immunisation project is being implemented in Nigeria, in Kenya, and in Ethiopia, with trained assistants to offer immunization service in the designated pharmacies and community mobilizes to generate demand for service in the communities.

According to Dr Adebisi: “We are only replicating what is happening in government-owned facilities, which is standard. We have all the documentation materials to make sure that we document and report back to the government on how this is going.

“We want the people to see that it is actually very easy to get immunised, we shouldn’t be hearing that people do not accept immunisation this point anymore.”

The Chairman of the ACPN Oyo State Branch, Pharmacist Adebayo Gbadamosi, declared that bringing immunisation into the community pharmacy ensures that individuals get access to immunization wherever they are and also at any time, unlike when they have to go to the hospital on specific days to be immunised.

He stated, “With the PBID, pharmacies are no longer centres for medicines, but we will also serve as a trusted point for immunization. This initiative will make vaccines more accessible, reduce missed opportunities for immunization and bring protection closer to families across our community.”

Pharmacist Gbadamosi thus charged ACPN members to deliver vaccines with utmost professionalism, safety, and care, saying, “Immunisation saves lives. This is the beginning of a healthier future. And we are proud that pharmacies are part of this journey.”

Pharmacist Taofeeq Oladipupo Odukoya, the founder and CEO of Vanguard Pharmacy Limited, one of the pharmacies to provide immunization services, pledged the commitment of all the participating pharmacies to deliver immunisation.

“So, we are hoping that after piloting this, we’ll also be able to obtain full-fledged approval to scale this across the entire Oyo state, and eventually, Nigeria,” he added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE